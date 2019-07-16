Patiala Babes is here to stay and is not going off-air, clarifies producer Rajita Sharma

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes (Katha Kottage) has been in the news for all the wrong reasons recently. Ardent viewers of Patiala Babes were left heartbroken after reading reports about the show going off-air very soon.

However, producer of the show Rajita Sharma is quite shocked with this news.



She clarified to TellyChakkar, 'I want to clarify that Patiala Babes to here to stay and is not going off-air. I have no clue how the off-air news started floating in media. Maybe the time slot change led to confusion. Earlier, the show aired at 9 PM. Now, it will air at 8.30 PM. There is still a lot to be told in our show, and it will not end anytime soon.'



Patiala Babes revolves around the bond shared between a mother and a daughter played by Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur respectively.