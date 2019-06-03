Patience is important on the path to finding your dream role: Bhavini Purohit

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Actress Bhavini Purohit is known for playing the role of Radha in television show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, which starred Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the lead role.



'I'm super grateful for Saathiya. It gave me everything, from new buddies in the industry to fame, and made me come out of my comfort zone. I loved my work! As artists, we definitely need to look for roles that are best for us after working for such a huge and long-running show. But I personally feel patience is important on the path to finding your dream role,' Bhavini said in a statement.



When we asked her if the entertainment industry holds struggle for every actor, she replied, 'Definitely. We need to be more hardworking, and it is a challenge for us to find and fit into the right character and do justice to that character.'



As an actress, the beautiful lady never came across any struggle related to casting. She reveals, 'I haven't faced anything like that in my journey on TV from the past six years! So I have no idea what casting issues are!'



Concluding, she said that playing a bubbly, sweet, and sensitive character is in her wish list.



'I would love to play an interesting character. I want to play a bubbly, sweet, and sensitive character. I would love to make my digital debut. As of now, I work as a social media influencer for luxury brands, and this is also interesting creative work that I love to do,' said Bhavini, who was last seen in Jaana Na Dil Se Door.



Good luck, Bhavini.