Patrali Chattopadhyay to enter Colors’ Shani

Colors’ mythological drama Karmphal Data Shani (Swastik Prdocutions) which is unfolding its major track revolving around Samundra Manthan is set to welcome a new entry.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness how the battle for the Amrit will continue between Surya (Salil Ankola), Indra (Kunal Bakshi) and Shani (Kartikey Malviya). A new entry will also bring a major change in the ongoing track.

Our source informs us, “Actress Patrali Chattopadhyay (currently seen on &TV’s Queens Hain Hum) will be entering the show as Mohini. She will be Vishnu’s roop. Her character is going to be a cameo but she will have a major part to play in the Amrit Manthan episode.”

We tried reaching out to Patrali but she remained unavailable for comments.

Stay tuned for more updates.