Pavitra, Naina and Krishna to turn into ghosts in Kaala Teeka

Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka (DJ's Creative Unit) is trying its best to end the show with a high voltage drama.

After the dramatic suhaag raat and suicide sequence, makers have now planned something exciting for its viewers.

In the coming episodes, Thakur (Parag Tyagi) will set the haveli on fire locking everyone in the house. However, Krishna (Karan Sharma) will manage to save everyone and escape the haveli in time.

Seeing the ugly side of his father, Krishna will plan to seek revenge from him.

Krishna will plot a plan along with Pavitra (Simran Pareenja) and Naina (Sukirti Kandpal) to teach Thakur a lesson.

As per our sources, Krishna, Pavitra and Naina will dress up as ghost to scare Thakur. In the beginning Thakur will think that they are trying to fool him but later he would realise about them being dead and have turned into ghost. He would then get scared and agree to fulfil their demands.

On the other hand, Krishna will also plan to free Dimpi, Chutki and Chulbuli who have been kidnapped by Thakur.

We buzzed Karan but he remained unavailable to comment.

