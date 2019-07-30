News

Pavitra Punia bags SAB TV’s Baalveer Returns

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 06:20 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Pavitra Punia, who was seen in negative roles in "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", will once again do a bad turn in the upcoming show, "Balveer Returns".

Pavitra will be seen playing the role of Timnasa, the power-hungry dictator of Kaal Lok (the dark world),

"It is always challenging to play a negative role but I am glad people have accepted me in such roles. However, playing Timnasa is totally different for me since it is a fantasy show. I love my look and am extremely excited to be a part of the show that has previously gained so much popularity and love from viewers across age groups," she said.

"Baalveer Returns" will air on Sony SAB.

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Pavitra Punia, SAB TV, Balveer Returns, Kaal Lok, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID:...

Checkout latest pictures from the sets of DID: Battle of the Champions
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Rucha Gujrati
Rucha Gujrati
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul
Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim

past seven days