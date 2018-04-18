Pavitra Punia to play a Naagin in Kaleerien

Mumbai: The daily soap Kaleerien has been witnessing many new entries off lately. It recently saw Kyunki... fame Shilpa Saklani entering the narrative as a step mother. And now the makers have roped in another popular face to spice up the series.

TV actress Pavitra Punia who rose to fame post her stint with Splitsvilla has been roped in to play an important character in the Zee TV’s show. As per our information, Punia, 29, will essay the character of a shape-shifting snake, a Naagin.

The daily soap which revolves around the life of Meera (Aditi Sharma) will soon go supernatural. Pavitra will be an ichaadari Naagin and add more negativity in the lives of Vivaan (Arjit Taneja) and Meera.

Interestingly, Pavitra, who will play Naagin, is also a part of the third season of the popular Naagin series, which will air on rival channel Colors.

The actress who is best known for her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has signed the papers recently and will start the shooting from today. Her character will enter the show anytime in the upcoming week.

