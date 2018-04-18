Home > Tv > Tv News
Pavitra Punia to play a Naagin in Kaleerien

By Vinay MR Mishra
18 Apr 2018 01:01 PM

Mumbai: The daily soap Kaleerien has been witnessing many new entries off lately. It recently saw Kyunki... fame Shilpa Saklani entering the narrative as a step mother. And now the makers have roped in another popular face to spice up the series.

TV actress Pavitra Punia who rose to fame post her stint with Splitsvilla has been roped in to play an important character in the Zee TV’s show. As per our information, Punia, 29, will essay the character of a shape-shifting snake, a Naagin.

The daily soap which revolves around the life of Meera (Aditi Sharma) will soon go supernatural. Pavitra will be an ichaadari Naagin and add more negativity in the lives of Vivaan (Arjit Taneja) and Meera.

(Also Read: Pavitra Punia in Colors’ Naagin 3)

Interestingly, Pavitra, who will play Naagin, is also a part of the third season of the popular Naagin series, which will air on rival channel Colors.

The actress who is best known for her character in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has signed the papers recently and will start the shooting from today. Her character will enter the show anytime in the upcoming week.

What do you think about Pavitra Punia?

Pavitra remained unavailable for a comment.

Well, isn’t it exciting to see the daily soap going supernatural? This won’t be the first time any series like such will have a genre change.

Are you excited for the upcoming track in the series produced by Triangle Films? Comment below your excitement and share it with your friends. Meanwhile, stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates and latest happenings from the TV world.

