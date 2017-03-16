Pavitra Punia in Ramsay Brothers’ web series

Ramsay Brothers are known to be the legends of horror. They have given Bollywood cinema superhit horror flicks namely Veerana, Andhera, Purana Mandir, Purani Haveli amongst others. No other filmmakers have matched the ‘horror’ standard the way Ramsay Brothers have done.

With the world moving the web-series way, Ramsay Brothers are all set to lose their virginity in digital space.

Yes, they are back with a bang to scare viewers with a new horrifying web series. It will be five episodes horror web series named 101 Phir Se Ramsay.

Ramsay’s daughter Sasha is making her debut by directing the series.

We have heard that, makers have roped in Yeh Hai Mohabbatien fame Pavitra Punia for the project. She will be seen playing the bold and sensuous witch named Amaira.

When we buzzed Pavitra, she shared, “When I got a call for this project I was on cloud nine. Most of us have grown up watching their horror flicks and now being part of the venture in the biggest honour. For the first time I am doing web series that too in horror genre. My role is very sensuous and it will definitely create chill amongst the masses.”

101 Phir Se Ramsay will launch on 24 March (2017) on 101 India Youtube channel.