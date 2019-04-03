News

Pearl Puri’s ‘hairy’ tales

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2019 06:24 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri, who rose to fame with his role as Mahir in the serial Naagin 3, is quite popular among the audiences and has a massive fan following. The actor is loved by the viewers.

Pearl is quite active on his social media accounts and often shares posts to entertain his fans. The actor shared some photos with a different hairstyle and captioned it saying, ‘Pagalpan!! #hippie #pvp #ootd #crazyhairday #mahir #naagin3 #crazytuesday #love #fun’.

