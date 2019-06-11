News

Pearl Puri's 'naughty' side

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jun 2019 06:43 PM

MUMBAI: Pearl Puri is one of the most loved television actors on screen. The actor has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.  He rose to fame with his performance as Mahir in Naagin 3, which just wrapped up a few days ago. Pearl is now seen in another Balaji Telefilms' serial titled Bepanah Pyaar.

He essays the role of Rajbir, and his performance is being appreciated by the audience.

As we all know, shooting for the whole day on a set in very difficult climates can be a tough job, and that’s why the star cast of the serial try to add an element to fun.

Well, Pearl seems to be naughty and quite a prankster. He recent;y played a prank on his co-star. He shared a video where he is seen trying to click a photo, and after clicking it, he pushes all his co-stars into the pool.

Check out the post here.

