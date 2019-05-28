Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, and Ishita Dutta to be seen on Khatra Khatra Khatra

MUMBAI: It’s raining celebrities on Colors’ show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

Recently, we reported about Reem Shaikh being a part of the show

(Read here: Reem Shaikh to be a part of Khatra Khatra Khatra).



Now, the latest updates is that Pearl V Puri, Aparna Dixit, and Ishita Dutta will also feature in one of the episodes of the project to promote their upcoming show on Colors’ titled Bepanah Pyar.



A source close to the project said, 'The trio had a blast on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra. The impeccable energy that they had will make the episode super entertaining.'



We couldn’t get through to the actors for their comment.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.