Pearl V Puri applauds rumoured ex girlfriend Karishma Tanna for her acting

26 Jun 2018

MUMBAI: Our television celebrities motivate each other by sharing feedback on each other’s work. We have seen how actor Rithvik Dhanjani has now turned a mentor to comedy queen Bharti Singh. He has been the constant source of motivation for Bharti in her fitness journey.

Now, joining them we have rumored ex- couple, Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, who were last seen together in Colors’ Naagin 3.

Pearl was seen applauding and praising the hard work of his rumoured ex girlfriend, Karishma. After wooing the audience by her performance in Colors’ Naagin 3, the stunning beauty made a rocking entry in Star Plus’ ongoing supernatural thriller Qayamat Ki Raat which went on air on 23 June.

Pearl took to his Instagram feed to admire the work of Karishma.

Checkout the images:

We wish Karishma good luck for her future endeavors!

