Pearl V Puri walks down memory lane with #10YearChallenge

MUMBAI: He is handsome, charming, and an actor with a cute smile. Yes, we are talking about TV hunk Pearl V Puri, who is better known as Mahir from Colors’ Naagin 3.

These days, people are going gaga over the 10-year challenge.

Pearl has also shared an album that shows how he has transformed as an actor. From featuring in a Docomo advertisement to bagging his first TV show Badtamez Dil and then being part of shows namely Meri Saasu Maa, Naagarjuna, and now Naagin 3, Pearl has grown leaps and bounds as a performer and has entertained us all along.

On his 10-year journey, Pearl shared in post, ‘10 years challenge! 2010-2019!! From there to here was quite a journey and without y’all it would have not been possible. I had my bad times, I had many ups n downs but I treat all of it as a part my learning curve. Struggles would have never been worth, had there not been support from you all. It's been a hell of a journey and hoping to do more great work and getting more love from y'all. Love you guys.’