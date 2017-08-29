Hot Downloads

Pehredaar Piya Ki creates history; pulls curtains down even when the actors rehearse their lines

29 Aug 2017 12:42 PM

Pehredaar Piya Ki is touted to be a regressive show; it faced a lot of brickbat from the time it started airing on TV. For the uninitiated, the show revolves around a 10 year old who falls in love and gets married with an 18 year old girl.

All and sundry slammed the makers for a concept that was allegedly debased and a storyline/screenplay that was equally outrageous.

Last night (Monday) 28 August, Sony TV did not air the show on its designated time. According to a report in a daily, the channel has pulled the plug on the show.

Apparently, the show has been asked to stop being aired on the orders of the broadcast ministry.

The entire TV industry opined on the show. However, their opinions were divided, while some wanted to continue with the show and paid no heed to what the dissident voices had to say. The lead actress Tejasswi Prakash asked her fans to be patient and wait for the story to unfold. She also urged people not to react without going into the depths of matters.

The producers of the show Shashi and Sumeet Mittal also held a press conference to clear the air on the matter. The makers slammed actor Karan Wahi for his dig at the show and called it “irresponsible.”

Yesterday, Afaan Khan’s dad told TellyChakkar.com, “My son is shooting for the show.” However, it was this morning that people started discussing about the sudden banning of the show and Afaan’s father was completely oblivious to the situation. Said he,“we haven’t received any official confirmation from the makers.”

On clauses of anonymity a source close to us revealed, “it is not because of any directive from the I&B ministry but it is because the channel did not favour the timeslot for the show and was also not keen on changing the storyline.”

However, in an official Statement from Sony TV, it is clearly stated that the show will be going off air from 28 August 2017. It states, “we are pulling off our programme, Pehredaar Piye Ki, from television. While we understand that the decision to end this serial will be disappointing to those whose creative energies are vested in it, namely, its crew and cast, we (as a channel) are convinced that we will be better served by focusing instead on developing viewer interest in our upcoming, new shows. We are grateful to all the artists, producers and fans of our shows and request you to graciously support the viewership of our newer ventures.”

We also contacted the actors and the business head, Sony TV Danish Khan, the producers of the show, but they remained unavailable.

TellyChakkar.com will keep our readers abreast with all the updates pertaining to this one.

Tags > Pehredaar Piya Ki, Sony TV, Tejasswi Prakash, Afaan Khan, Sumeet Mittal,

