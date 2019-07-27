Peninsula Pictures to bring a show on Lord Hanuman

MUMBAI: Production house Peninsula Pictures has been entertaining television viewers with shows based on different genres. From fantasy-based and supernatural to mythological shows, they are definitely proving their versatility.



After bringing popular shows on TV like Vishkanya and Mayavi Maling, they are currently producing three shows on varied channels: Paramavatar Shri Krishna on &TV, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga on SAB, and Vish on Colors. Now, they are gearing up for another show.



According to our sources, the makers are bringing a show on Lord Hanuman on &TV. The mythological drama will feature the childhood story of Bal Hanuman.



We tried reaching out to the producers, but they remained unavailable for a comment.



