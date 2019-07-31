People call me names and advise others to avoid me: Chahatt Khanna

MUMBAI: Chahatt Khanna is known for her work in television and she has also worked in films. She will be seen in Sanjay Dutt's upcoming political thriller Prasthanam. Yes, she is making a comeback in the entertainment industry, leaving behind her troubled marriage and standing tall for her two daughters.

In a conversation with ZoomTV, the actress revealed how life has changed for her post divorce, being a single mother for her little daughters and how people perceive her post a failed marriage with Farhan Mirza. Speaking about her divorce with Farhan and abusive marriage, she said, "It's easy to get married but difficult to get divorced. It will take me another four to five years [to find my feet]. It is difficult because when you introduce yourself as a single mother in society, a lot of people want to take advantage of your vulnerability. I had co-actors walk up to me and say, 'If you were single, I would have married you'. Or 'Life is over for you because you won't find love again' and so on. Several suggested that I settle abroad as life would be easier there. I want to be happy, so I'm not getting married again for sure, but why should I leave my home?”

The actress also narrated how people look at her and what they think. She said, "I feel conscious walking in public because I can feel all eyes on me; people call me names and advise others to avoid me. I am getting [professional] help to get me through this. I don't believe in the stigma attached to visiting a shrink. It is something people must do on a regular basis.”

Chahatt also spoke about her experience of shooting for Prasthanam. She shared, "This is my fourth film. Sanjay is a fun-loving person, although I don't have too many scenes with him. Most of my scenes are with Ali Fazal, who plays my brother in the family drama. The fame that television roles bring you is way beyond what a film can give you. You become a household face with TV.”