Actress Saayoni Ghosh, who played variety of roles in Tollywood films, feels that many of the Bengali short films are not up to the mark.

At a recent press meet, when Tellychakkar.com asked the actress if she watches short films and would like to be part of them, she said, “Look, I am an actor so I am open to any medium as long as the whole thing is original. For an artist, a good story matters most than the medium.”

“I mainly watch English short films. In Bengal, I would say, except a few, most of the short films do not have any standard,” she added.

When we asked the reason behind it, the Rajkahini, Bitnoon, and Mayer Biye fame actress opined, “These days everybody owns a camera and they think they can make films. I guess we have forgotten that to do anything, we need some basic education.”

“People forget that cinema is a deep subject,” she signed off.

Well said, lady!

Saayoni’s recent film is Meghnad Badh Rahasya and she is awaiting the release of Kichu Na Bola Kotha and Andarkahini.

