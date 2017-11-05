Lovely actress Palak Jain, who has impressed the audience with her acting skills in popular dailies like The Buddy Project, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste and many more is set to make a comeback with a new role in a new show.

Palak has bagged a key role in Colors' upcoming series Laado 2 - Veerpur Ki Mardani, which is a sequel of the channel's cult show Na Aana Iss Des Laado.

Palak is thrilled to be a part of this daily soap and ready to live upto audience's expectations.

In a candid chat with TellyChakkar, she shared with us, "I am excited because this show has originated from Na Aana Iss Des Laado so there is already so much pressure on us that its a big show and people's expectations are high. I am sure that we are going to live up to to their expectations. I am happy to be a part of this show."

Comparisons are bound to happen when there is a sequal of a cult show. When we asked Palak about it, she commented, "it's going to be great fun. The show has a nice storytelling and drama and lots of surprises in store for the viewers."

Palak is having a great time shooting with her co-stars Meghna Malik and Avika Gor. She shared with us, "I am working with them for the first time and we became comfortable with each other in a very short span of time. I hope that our bond will grow with time."

Good luck Palak.