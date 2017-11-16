Time and again there have been stories about rifts between TV couples. There are umpteen examples to vouch for the statement. It was not long before that the news about Avinash Sachdev and Shalmalee Desai facing troubles in their marriage surfaced. Soon the television industry witnessed yet another splitsville, that of Amit Tandon and Ruby.

Just as we took a breather, media reports floated around about Piyush Sahdev and his wife, Akangsha Rawat calling it quits.

Like really?!

The rumour mills had already churned information that Piyush moved on with a girl in Creative team of his then show, Beyhadh (Sony TV) and that they were living in. Also, there was a buzz about Akangsha shifting base in South Africa with her family.

But again all of these were just plain speculations. Piyush and Akangsha do you hear us?

Having said that, Piyush later confirmed that they were drifting apart as a couple. He also established that they are not just living separately but are also headed towards flogging their marriage vows with a divorce!

While there was no justification or clarity from Akangsha’s end, the news began to fade off. But as it is said, silent waters run deep!

Earlier in the day, Akangsha posted a message on her Facebook which came nothing less than a surprise to us! Take a look below –

Though Akangsha’s post does not mention Piyush’s name anywhere, it clearly hints us that there is more fire to the smoke! Wondering if this is a slight light thrown about her relationship with Piyush, we contacted her to which she responded, “ I have never spoken about my personal life in public, yes that has been taken advantage off in a big way but I would still like to maintain my dignity for as long as possible. When the time is right, if needed, I will speak.

Regarding the post, as it's mentioned in the post too, it's not directed towards anyone. There are many such cases that keep coming up, where very young innocent girls are targeted, they are naive n believe in such lies, so decided to speak about it. That, why not ask to be shown documental proofs of divorce proceedings, before getting into a relationship with a married man, why hesitate? If it's a matter of your life!” (sic)

Akangsha’s post looks more like an outburst of her grief and anger...and we assume there is more secrecy than what meets the eye!

For the uninitiated, Piyush got married to Akangsha in 2012.