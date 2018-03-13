People mistake me as the real politician: Rajeev Nigam

Mumbai: Star Plus’ political satire, Har Shaakh Pe Ullu Baithaa Hai, has received appreciation for its content. It narrates the story of Chaitu Lal, a corrupt politician, who is the newly elected CM of an imaginary state and wants to fulfill all his personal desires through power and very smartly ignores problems of the common man.

Comedian-turned-actor Rajeev Nigam, who is essaying the role of Chaitu Lal, has since been mistaken as being the real CM of a state and often receives attention and respect wherever he goes.

The amazed actor reveals, “It is very funny when sometimes people actually take me to be the real CM because of my attire. People often greet me with a namaskar and want to take selfies with me. I love it when this happens because who would want to click pictures with a corrupt CM like me.”

It seems like there is too much of paparazzi that our CM Chaitu Lal handles off-screen! Rajeev hopes that through the show, the various issues highlighted get equal attention and people get entertained through the satirical content on the show.