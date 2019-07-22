People thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife: Gautami Kapoor on Ram Kapoor

MUMBAI: Gautami Kapoor and Ram Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in television world. The latter, who has also carved a niche for himself in Bollywood, recently grabbed headlines as his photos showcasing his major transformation and new fitter avatar took the internet by storm.



Recently, in an interview with Times of India, his wife opened up on the same and his fan following. Gautami said how it was a big thing for Ram to lose all the extra weight as he is a big-time foodie. She said that he took a lot of time to lose weight and he did in a natural way. As per Ram, he is still halfway and requires six months more to achieve his goals. Speaking about her fitness story, she said that she has always been into fitness.



The actress told the daily, "I have been into fitness from the past 20-25 years. During both my pregnancies, I was on my feet till the last day. I had put on 25 kilos during pregnancies and lost all the baby fat in a few months. I have been working out and it is a part of my life. I eat everything and have a great appetite but it is all disciplined. I have been a fitness freak, but Ram has inspired me all the more."



Gautami also shared an amusing thing. She revealed how once many fans thought Sakshi Tanwar (his Bade Achhe Lagte Hain co-star) was Ram’s real wife. "There was a phase when fans thought that Sakshi Tanwar was his real wife, during the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain times and that was quite amusing. When we would travel abroad on a family trip, people would give me weird looks and wonder who this lady was with Ram in place of Sakshi. But with social media now, people thankfully know that I am his lawfully wedded wife."