Pallavi Pradhan is best known for her stint in Life Ok’s Bahu Humari Rajnikant and now the lady will be seen on the revamped channels’ new show. she last played a Bengali character and in her new show she’ll be having a Rajasthani dialect. In an exclusive chat with TellyChakkar, Pallavi spoke about acting.

An actor tends to imbibe the characteristics of the role they play and they take them home. One starts imbibing their onscreen characteristics; Pallavi has been a victim of the same. After playing a Bengali character her accent did change.

The dedicated actor told TellyChakkar, "I did theatre initially so there were actors who taught me a lot. The first thing they told me was that before you act, don’t try to act. Don’t act just perform! if you act you won’t be able to get out of it. Our profession is such that ten people come up to you and flatter you with compliments, always remember to never let success go to your head. I’m completely opposite on set, once camera is on I get in the character. This is because of the experience I had and my nature is such that I don’t hold things. If you get involved in something too much, then you can’t get out of it. I’m highly unpredictable which helps me switch on and off from my characters.”

Coming from a theatre background which is known as a school for actors, the shift from theatre to TV wasn’t that tough for Pallavi. In fact, her theater background helped her much in career. The satisfaction of work is the same on both the mediums for Pradhan. “When I work, I work for satisfaction. If the actor within me is not happy then I won’t work. After 2010 when I left theatre, I always got good work because of which I’m not missing theatre. I’m happy and content. I won’t mind sitting at home if I don’t get satisfied as an actor.”

Speaking about her over the top look and character in Jiji Maa she said, “people want to see something which they can’t see in their daily lives. There is no reality in such shows that is why they are successful.”