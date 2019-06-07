This person always helps Hina Khan to grow!

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by portraying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective shows.

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. Recently, she made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

Newly, she shared a picture on Instagram story about how her beau Rocky boosts her up to grow and inspires her to always step on bigger and better things.

Take a look below: