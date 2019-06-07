News

This person always helps Hina Khan to grow!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Jun 2019 11:41 AM

MUMBAI: Television actress Hina Khan rose to fame by portraying the lead role of Akshara in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also aced her negative role of Komolika in Star Plus’ daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay.  She has been showered with much appreciation for her positive and negative roles in the respective shows.  

The beauty enjoys a huge fan following, and the audience can’t seem to stop talking about her vampish avatar in Kasautii. Fans were not pleased about her exit from the show.

Hina showed her adventurous side by participating in Colors’ Bigg Boss 11. Recently, she made a stunning appearance at Cannes Film Festival 2019. Hina is quite active on social media and frequently shares a slice of her life with her fans and followers. Recently, she visited Milan, Switzerland, and Paris with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and had the time of life with him while exploring these places.

Newly, she shared a picture on Instagram story about how her beau Rocky boosts her up to grow and inspires her to always step on bigger and better things.

Take a look below:

 

Tags > Hina Khan, Akshara in Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Komolika, Star Plus, daily Kasautii Zindagii Kay, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aditi Sajwan
Aditi Sajwan
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy

past seven days