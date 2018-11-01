News

THIS person from Hooda house is leaking information in Bepannah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2018 01:00 PM

Colors' popular show Bepannah (Cinevistaas Ltd) is gaining a lot of audience attention. Fans are eager to watch how Aditya and Zoya (Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget) deal with the problems that the family is facing.

In the previous episodes, we were introduced to Nani’s (Shagufta Ali) character, who is hell bent on ruining the Hooda family along with Rajveer (Apoorva Agnihotri).  They want to take revenge from the Hooda family and destroy Aditya and Zoya’s happiness.

We also saw that Nani gets to know each and every detail of and happening at the Hooda Mansion. It was highly speculated that everything is Anjana’s (Parineta Borthakur) conspiracy, but the mystery woman was revealed to be Rajveer’s Nani.

TellyChakkar would like to reveal the mysterious person’s identity. It is none other than Victor, the house help. He passes on all the information. Shocked?

How do you think the storyline will shape up further? Post your thoughts in the comments section below.

