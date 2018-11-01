THIS person from Hooda house is leaking information in Bepannah

Colors' popular show Bepannah (Cinevistaas Ltd) is gaining a lot of audience attention. Fans are eager to watch how Aditya and Zoya (Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget) deal with the problems that the family is facing.

In the previous episodes, we were introduced to Nani’s (Shagufta Ali) character, who is hell bent on ruining the Hooda family along with Rajveer (Apoorva Agnihotri). They want to take revenge from the Hooda family and destroy Aditya and Zoya’s happiness.

We also saw that Nani gets to know each and every detail of and happening at the Hooda Mansion. It was highly speculated that everything is Anjana’s (Parineta Borthakur) conspiracy, but the mystery woman was revealed to be Rajveer’s Nani.

TellyChakkar would like to reveal the mysterious person’s identity. It is none other than Victor, the house help. He passes on all the information. Shocked?

