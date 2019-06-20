News

This person from the set of Kulfi is Myra Singh’s inspiration

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Jun 2019 06:27 PM

MUMBAI: Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, the popular show produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana P, is being loved by the audience, thanks to the powerful performances and the fact that the cast gels really well even off the sets. It is currently one of the most successful shows on television

Myra Singh, who is seen on the show, has become a household name with her performance as Amyra and has a massive fan following.

The little bundle of talent was a pro at using the TikTok application and frequently shared videos on her social media accounts.

Recently, Myra used the 'Ask Me Something' feature on Instagram, and she was flooded with questions. One of her fans asked her who her inspiration on the sets of the serial is. Myra said that it is her director and Mohit Malik aka Sikandar.

She also said that she looks up to Mohit because of how hard working he is and that she aspires to be like him someday.

Well, there is no doubt that Mohit and Myra share a great bond on screen and off screen, and that reflects in their performance in the serial.

Check the post here.

past seven days