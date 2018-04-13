A pervert shames Divyanka Tripathi for wearing a tight dress; gets slapped with a befitting reply

Mumbai: It’s not a rare thing to see perverts coming out and targeting actresses. Body shaming has become a thing and it is just disgraceful to see how people can stoop to the lowest levels and comment something so shameful.



The latest to have joined the bandwagon is Divyanka Tripathi. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress, posted a picture on her social media handle along with her husband. Soon within few minutes a pervert went ahead to comment on her picture.

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Apr 10, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

The pervasive man commented on Divyanka’s tight fitting clothes and her body parts. However, the actress was in no mood to take bullsh*t from anyone. With much grace the actress gave it back to the troller. She commented, "I am proud of my bosom...and no female should be ashamed of it. God has structured us in a manner for a reason. Nothing can be shameful about it. Good, you raised this topic. Humans first started covering themselves to save themselves from heat and cold not from the eyes of some perverts as those eyes didn't exist earlier. Now they do- in you!"



She also gave an apt example to bring senses to people’s mind. "Go see Ajanta Ellora and you'll see Indian Gods in their most beautiful natural forms. Every woman is a Goddess and goddesses are not defined by their scarcity or abundance of clothes but by their Karma and Power. So respect!"





Soon the lady received much adulation from her fans. Indeed respect for her increased with the way she responded. Few of her fans supported the actress with sympathetic comments like "Perfect answer to cheap people" and "Your beautiful thoughts is what makes you diff from others. More power to you." Another fan of hers commented, "Divyanka Tripathi, so proud of you, always giving the right answer, everyone should be proud of how we are structured, if we dress up to please some people, we won't be doing justice to yourself and should always go for what makes you happy and comfortable."

More power to Divyanka and other actresses who give it back to such illiterates.