Pet love all over Patiala Babes set

MUMBAI: Set of Sony Entertainment Television’s Patiala Babes is not just second home to the cast and crew of the show but is home to the more than 17 dogs. The cast and crew of the show strongly believes in the saying, ‘World would be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog’. The reason that the cast believes in this statement is not just because they have given shelter to so many dogs on the set but also spend most of their free time with these adorable beings.

Some of them has also given birth to puppies on the sets only. There are families of dogs which are living on the set and are well-familiarized with the cast and crew members. Everyone on the set has taken responsibility to look after these dogs and provide to them. Ashnoor and Aniruddh are always seen surrounded by the dogs every time that they are relaxing during the breaks. They have named every dog on the set and they are so familiarized with their names that now they react whenever their names are called.

Ashnoor shared her excitement and love towards the dogs and said, “I am huge dog lover and all those dogs on the set of Patiala Babes are very close to me, and I love spending time with them. At times, I don’t get time to play with them the entire day but before leaving for home I make sure I meet all of them. I don’t have my own dog because I believe I won’t be able to give enough time and attention but with all those dogs on the set, I feel like I have not just one but so many of them to look after. With Aniruddh bhaiya, I ensure that every dog ate enough and is well taken care of”.

Aniruddh also shared his feelings towards those dogs and said, “It hurts every morning to leave my mui (Aniruddh’s shih tzu) back home and go to work. But when I see these adorable little faces, I get very excited. I look forward to coming to work because of these babies on the set. I am a huge dog-lover and every break I get on set, I spend with them. At times, I even bring mui with me so that she can make new friends and enjoy her time while I work. These babies are well taken care of and they very well know who to bother when they need something from us.

These little beings on-set provide positivity and warmth to all and make working easy and light.

