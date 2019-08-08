THIS picture of Mohsin Khan with his sister will melt your HEART

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He is currently winning hearts with his portrayal of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actor is loved by his fans for his role of Kartik. In fact, he has already bagged the Best Beta, Best Pati and Best Jodi Awards for his portrayal as Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He is not just a family man on-screen, he is also committed to his real family and he seems to be closest to his sister Zeba. Recently, the actor had flown down to Kolkata to be with his family where he spent some quality time with them. He shared a picture of himself with his sister. Sharing a childhood picture of himself with Zeba in a similar pose, alongside the new one, Mohsin wrote, "Always have your back, Beta."

Take a look below: