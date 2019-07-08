In pictures: Meet Drashti Dhami’s best friend

MUMBAI: Drashti Dhami is one of the most successful and loved stars on television. The actress was last seen in Colors' Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and is now on a break as she is waiting for the right script. Her fans are missing her on the small screen.

What do you think about this Showtee ?

In the competitive television industry, it’s very rare to find true friendship and to then maintain it. One such friendship is of Drashti and Sanaya Irani. The two have been friends for years and support each other on various other reality shows. They give us major friendship goals.

They frequently post about their fun times together.

Have a look at some of their posts.