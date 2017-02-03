‘Piku' twist in ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’

Popular comedy show "Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai" will soon witness a twist in its storyline after its lead actor Rohitash Gaud, who plays Tiwari, will be seen facing 'Piku' like situations.

In the Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone starrer "Piku", Amitabh was seen as Deepika's father, who suffers constipation.

"The upcoming track will see Tiwari facing the problem of constipation. It will be depicted in a very hilarious way and I'm sure it is going to leave the viewers in splits," Rohitashv said in a statement.

The &TV show also features Saumya Tandon, Shubhangi Atre and Aasif Sheikh.

(Source: IANS)