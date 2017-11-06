The veteran actor Pawan Mahendru, who gained immense popularity with his stint in blockbuster film Pink, has signed his new show.

Pawan, who has earlier been part of TV shows namely Ek Tha Raja, Uttaran and others is roped in for Ila Bedi’s upcoming show Detective Didi for Zee TV.

The above Trilogy Krikos’ drama is about a girl, played by Tu Mera Hero fame Sonia Balani, who is a detective and solve some tough cases. It will feature Manish Goplani, who was last in Thapki, is a lead role.

Joining the cast, Pawan will be seen portraying Sonia’s grandfather in the soap. He will play a very important character, a source informs that his character will have a comic streak to it.

Confirming the news, Pawan said, “It is a very intriguing show and I really liked my character.”

Detective Didi will be shot in Delhi and the show will go on floors by 10 November.