Pinku to introduce ‘fake’ parents in Taarak Mehta...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Jan 2018 05:09 PM

Mumbai, 28 January 2018: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is one of the best shows to watch along with your family after a hard working day.

The good part about the drama is that it provides different and unique storyline each time to keep its viewers engaged.

Currently, the show revolves around a track of a young boy, Pinku and his mysterious parents. Tapu Sena and the Gokuldham society members are trying hard to find out who are Pinku’s parents. On the other hand, Pinku is keeping the information a secret.

In the upcoming episodes, the Gokuldham residents will inform Pinku that just like everyone, his parents are invited to unfurl the flag on 26 January. Pinku will be left in a fix because he cannot ask his parents to come because of a mysterious reason. So, he will decide to introduce his cook and house maid as his parents.

The cook is played by actor Harsh Chatrarth and housemaid by Mousami Tondvalkar.

Will Pinku manage to fool the Gokuldham society members? 

Tags > SAB TV, Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah, Neela Telefilms, Gokuldham society, Harsh Chatrarth, Mousami Tondvalkar,

