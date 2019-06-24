From pirouettes to break dancing, ‘THIS’ is how Super Dancer’s Rupsa Batabyal EMERGED a WINNER!

MUMBAI: Dance reality show Super Dancer has kept the audience hooked and entertained with fabulous and enigmatic performances on the weekend slot.

And last night saw the show announce its winner in the form of the expression queen Rupsa Batabyal who has been consistently winning a million heads with her magical thumkas. The six year old and her super guru Nishant Bhatt were awarded a cheque of Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively from the channel and her co-contestant Tejas Verma was declared as a runner up winner.

The judges of the show, Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta were overwhelmed and cherished the moment as Rupsa was extremely talented and wowed the audience through each performance from pirouettes to break dancing!

Rupsa was quoted by media portals saying that she looks forward to going back to her hometown Kolkota and celebrating her win with her family. She also mentioned that she will continue dancing for it is her passion.