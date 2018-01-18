Home > Tv > Tv News
‘Pistol’ drama in Akash Aath’s Ek Masher Sahitya: Goyenda Gargi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2018 09:17 AM

The coming episodes of Akash Aath’s  ​Ek Masher Sahitya: Goyenda Gargi will unfold a lot of twists and turns, which will keep the viewers hooked to the drama.

Loyal viewers of the show would know that Shiharan Roychowdhury has been murdered. Now, in the coming episodes, the hunt to find the killer will begin.

According to our source, in the coming episodes, in order to find out all the people who had grudges on Shiharan, the police will land up at artist Chitradip’s house wherein Shiharan was staying as a paying guest. Chitradip used to dislike Shiharan and had wanted to get rid of him. He was also unhappy with the kind of relationship that his wife and daughter used to share with Shiharan.  

Police will discover that Chitradip had a pistol. When they would want to see the pistol neither Chitradip nor his wife will be able to show it. Where has the pistol gone then? Will the police be successful in finding out the culprit? Time will tell. 

