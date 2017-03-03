Hot Downloads

Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?

Ishqbaaaz or Dil Bole Oberoi: Which is more interesting?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Piya Rangrezz fame Shalu Shreya in &TV’s Agnifera

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2017 08:00 PM

Actor Shalu Shreya who played a vital role in Life OK’s Piya Rangrezz will return to TV with &TV’s Agnifera (Ravi Raj Productions). 

She will play the younger sister of the male lead, essayed by Ankit Gera. 

Divya, her character will be full-of-life and would be very different in her thought process when compared to the others in the family who will have an aggressive outlook. 

As per sources, “Shalu’s character will be lively, entertaining as she would have an ambition to become an actor. The girl will be very filmy in her mannerisms and will also have a modern look.”

When contacted, Shalu confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it is a very interesting role and I am excited about my next project.”

As we know, Ankit Gera and Yukti Kapoor will play leads in Agnifera on &TV. 

Watch this space for more updates.

Tags > Piya Rangrezz, Shalu Shreya, &TV, Agnifera, TV show, Ankit Gera,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top