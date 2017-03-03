Piya Rangrezz fame Shalu Shreya in &TV’s Agnifera

Actor Shalu Shreya who played a vital role in Life OK’s Piya Rangrezz will return to TV with &TV’s Agnifera (Ravi Raj Productions).

She will play the younger sister of the male lead, essayed by Ankit Gera.

Divya, her character will be full-of-life and would be very different in her thought process when compared to the others in the family who will have an aggressive outlook.

As per sources, “Shalu’s character will be lively, entertaining as she would have an ambition to become an actor. The girl will be very filmy in her mannerisms and will also have a modern look.”

When contacted, Shalu confirmed the news and said, “Yes, it is a very interesting role and I am excited about my next project.”

As we know, Ankit Gera and Yukti Kapoor will play leads in Agnifera on &TV.

Watch this space for more updates.