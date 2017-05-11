Hot Downloads

News

Piyaa Albela lead Akshay Mhatre HITS co-star Tushar Khanna

By TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2017 04:03 PM

The two handsome hunks Akshay Mhatre and Tushar Khanna are seen playing the roles of Naren and Mayank in Zee TV’s romantic drama Piyaa Albela (Rajshri Productions).

Their performance in the show has been keeping us hooked and the two also share a wonderful chemistry off-screen.

But things turned slightly wrong for the actors when Akshay mistakenly hit his co-star Tushar while shooting for an upcoming fight sequence.

The impact of the same left Tushar nursing an injury.

Talking more about the accident, Tushar shared, “It was 4 am in the morning, and we were shooting for a fight sequence. For that particular shot, Akshay had to pick a wooden plank to beat up goons, and since I was standing beside him, he mistakenly hit my hand. I had a cut on my palm."

"Well, the accident doesn’t end here. Next day again while shooting for the same continual fight scene, we had few women called to hit the goons with sticks but they by whacked the back of my head not once but thrice. Thankfully nothing major happened. All these minor accidents are prone to happen on the sets," said Tushar with a smile.

Take care Tushar! 

