Piyaa Albela mahaepisode: Naren to bury Pooja alive behind the walls

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Feb 2018 11:30 AM

Off late, Zee TV is featuring dhamakedaar ‘mahaepisodes’ during weekends! And the next tele serial to showcase high voltage drama is Rajshri Productions’ Piyaa Albela.

The makers are trying their level best to intensify the drama quotient in the upcoming episodes by adding twists and turns.

The coming episodes will surely keep the viewers on the edge of their seats as there are some gripping sequences lined up. According to our sources, before making an entry in the Vyas mansion, some goons will kidnap Pooja (Sheen Dass). However, Pooja will somehow manage to escape from the kidnappers.

Shockingly, Naren (Akshay Mhatre) will still be angry with her. Hence, he will decide to take revenge on her as he believes that Pooja was the one who had hit her mother Supriya which left her paralyzed.  

And guess what? Naren will bury Pooja alive behind the walls.

OMG!

The visuals of this scene will remind viewers of the iconic scene from the cult film Mughal-E-Azam.

The ‘mahaepisode’ will air on 10 February. 

