Piyali Munsi, Dolly Sohi, Naveen Pandit, and Danny Sura in Colors’ Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting about Colors’ upcoming historical drama Khoob Ladi Mardaani Jhansi Ki Rani produced by Contiloe.

The show will star Anushka Sen in the lead role and Anuja Sathe as Janki Devi. It is based on the life of Manikarnika, Rani of Jhansi (read here: Anuja Sathe bags Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani).

We also reported about Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah being roped in to play the negative lead in the show (read here: Bigg Boss fame Jason Shah roped in for Colors’ Jhansi Ki Rani).

Now, we have information on the rest of the cast.

Actors who will be part of the show are Piyali Munsi, who was last seen in Tenali Rama; Meri Durga fame Dolly Sohi; Danny Sura, who has been part of projects like 21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897 and Bose: Dead/Alive; and Naveen Pandit, who has featured in Jiji Maa and Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara.

Piyali and Dolly will play the negative characters of Laccho Bai and Saku Bai respectively. Danny will also portray a negative role and would belong to the British Army, and Naveen will be seen in the role of Ali Bahadur.

Dolly, Piyali, and Naveen confirmed being a part of the show, while Danny remained unavailable for comment.

Jhansi will hit the screens on 28th January and will be aired from 9:30 to 10 PM.