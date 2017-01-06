Hot Downloads

Piyush and Vaidehi get ‘romantic’ in Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
06 Jan 2017 06:04 PM

Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) will see romance at its best between the younger generation love Jodi, Piyush (Varun Sharma) and Vaidehi (Kajol Srivastava). 

As the saying goes, ‘Pyaar kiya toh darna kya....’, the upcoming sequence will see the daring Piyush indirectly announcing to the world that he is in love with Vaidehi.

Aww!!                        

It will so happen that Piyush and Roshni (Nikki Sharma) will go to a dance event to participate. However, Piyush will spot Vaidehi there, who would be working for the dance event. 

The lover boy will forcibly bring Vaidehi to the stage and will start dancing with her. 

As per sources, “This will be a very cute moment between the two. Romance will be at its best, and the dance will be sensuous to the core. The two of them will be seen swaying to the number ‘Janam Janam’.”

Will Piyush and Vaidehi get together now? 

We buzzed Kajol who told us, “Yes, there is a beautiful song coming. But I cannot talk about it.”

Watch this cute moment this weekend on Sasural Simar Ka.

