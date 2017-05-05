Hot Downloads

News

Piyush to attack Simar in Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
05 May 2017

Colors’ long running popular daily Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) is again on a supernatural trail.

The current track revolves around Piyush (Varun Sharma) being possessed with evil powers.

In the recent episodes, it has been shown how the Bhardwaj family is failing to believe that Piyush is possessed by evil powers but Simar (Keerti Kelkar) is quite sure about it. She has now taken a pledge to get Piyush out of it but things are not going to be easy.

Wondering what’s going to happen next? Read on –

Our source informs us, “In the forthcoming episodes, Simar will perform a Puja for Piyush to find out if Kaal has possessed Piyush. Meanwhile, Simar will also try to convince the family that Piyush shouldn’t be with Roshni (Nikki Sharma) as he can attack her as well. Further, Piyush will turn into Kaal and attack Simar.”

Woaah! Exciting, isn't it?

We tried reaching out to Keerti but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

