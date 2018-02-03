Piyush to call Simar ‘Maa’ for the first time in Sasural Simar Ka

Mumbai, 03 February 2018:Tellychakkar.com recently reported about Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) taking a leap.

The leap will be followed by Piyush going missing after falling off a cliff and Simar (Keerti Kelkar) becoming a victim of depression. Also, the six to seven month story jump will introduce Pari (Shweta Sinha) as in charge of the Bhardwaj house.

But, before this happens, the show will introduce a moment which the audience has been waiting for long. The Bhardwaj family will be seen performing a puja where Piyush will refer to Simar as ‘Maa’ for the first time and will finally acknowledge her.

What do you think of Sasural Simar Ka?

