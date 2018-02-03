Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Piyush to call Simar ‘Maa’ for the first time in Sasural Simar Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2018 06:03 PM

Mumbai, 03 February 2018:Tellychakkar.com recently reported about Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) taking a leap.

The leap will be followed by Piyush going missing after falling off a cliff and Simar (Keerti Kelkar) becoming a victim of depression. Also, the six to seven month story jump will introduce Pari (Shweta Sinha) as in charge of the Bhardwaj house.

But, before this happens, the show will introduce a moment which the audience has been waiting for long. The Bhardwaj family will be seen performing a puja where Piyush will refer to Simar as ‘Maa’ for the first time and will finally acknowledge her.

What do you think of Sasural Simar Ka?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

 

Tags > Colors tv, Sasural Simar Ka, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Keerti Kelkar, Shweta Sinha,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Iconic characters: Reel and real avatars

Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Balasaheb Thackeray
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Karan Wahi
Karan Wahi
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao

poll

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?

Which unusual jodi do you think looks the best?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days