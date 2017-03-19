Hot Downloads

Piyush Sahdev to enter Sony TV's Beyhadh

By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2017 12:34 AM

Piyush Sahdev's 'inspirational' Fat to Fit transformation has made headlines last week.

And now the handsome hunk will soon return to the small screen in a new avatar!!!

Well, he will be a surprise entry in Sony TV's Beyhadh (Cinevistaas).

Yes, the show will see a three years leap in the coming week and interestingly, this will be the first big entry in the show ever since its launch.

As per a credible source, "Piyush and his extremely good- looking persona will add a new dimension to the good-looking cast in the show. He will essay a very interesting character which will be action-packed. His character will ruffle a lot of feathers."

We buzzed Piyush but he chose not to respond.

We also sent a text message to the channel spokesperson but did not get through.

Are you excited to see the return of Piyush post Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke? Drop in your comments here.

