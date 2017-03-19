Piyush Sahdev to enter Sony TV's Beyhadh

Piyush Sahdev's 'inspirational' Fat to Fit transformation has made headlines last week.

And now the handsome hunk will soon return to the small screen in a new avatar!!!

Well, he will be a surprise entry in Sony TV's Beyhadh (Cinevistaas).

Yes, the show will see a three years leap in the coming week and interestingly, this will be the first big entry in the show ever since its launch.

As per a credible source, "Piyush and his extremely good- looking persona will add a new dimension to the good-looking cast in the show. He will essay a very interesting character which will be action-packed. His character will ruffle a lot of feathers."

We buzzed Piyush but he chose not to respond.

We also sent a text message to the channel spokesperson but did not get through.

Are you excited to see the return of Piyush post Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke? Drop in your comments here.