Playing negative characters is tough: Kaushik Chakraborty

Notable actor Kaushik Chakraborty, who is gearing up for Colors Bangla's Jhumur (adaptation of Uttaran), says that playing negative characters is tough.

The actor has played both positive and negative characters in Bengali films and television serials.

At a recent set visit when Tellychakkar.com asked playing which role is tough: positive or negative, he opined, “I would say portraying negative characters is much more difficult than playing positive characters. Unlike positive roles, the negative ones have many shades. Preparing that graph is very difficult.”

The actor believes that both protagonist and antagonist play an important role in a story.

He said, “To make the positive characters stand in the story, the negative characters always will have to be very strong and powerful. If there was no Gabbar Singh, Sholay wouldn’t have shaped.”

Talking about his favourite actors in negative roles both from Bengal and Bollywood, he said, “In Bengal, I am my own favourite (laughs). In Bollywood, there are many like Amrish Puri, Amjad Khan, and Kader Khan. I can’t differentiate between them; their works belong to the same league.”

Coming back to his role in Jhumur, he has been roped in to play Apratim Sanyal, a positive character.

When asked if he has seen the Hindi drama Uttaran for reference, he said, “I haven’t seen much. Actually, I do not get much time to watch television shows. I have heard that there is similarity in both the characters but I am not giving much importance to that. Also, I was facing difficulty in matching both the characters."

"I am treating it as a new show and a new character. I have done my homework at home. I would say it’s a new project for the Bengali audience with a new concept and new thoughts,” he added with a smile.

When asked to share a bit about his homework, he said wittily, “I have played very few positive characters and this is one among them. I guess my acting, in terms of negative roles, is more natural. So, my main homework is to work on the fact that from any angle I do not appear negative. I do my homework in front of the mirror. Apart from this, there are some secrets which I am not going to reveal.”

About the plot of the show, director Prabir Ganguly said that to suit the audience of Bengal, certain changes will be brought (in terms of culture etc) otherwise the basic theme of the story will remain the same.

