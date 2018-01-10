Hot Downloads

News

Playing positive character is a new experience: Kuldeep Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2018 12:39 PM

Television actor Kuldeep Singh, who has mostly essayed negative roles on the small screen, says playing a positive character in Vighnaharta Ganesha is a new experience for him.

"I portrayed negative leads in Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aye Zindagi, Savdhaan India... Yes, initially when I entered the show, I was quite worried about the expressions of a divine character as I was doing negative roles and it was easy to portray that, but doing a positive role is a new experience," Kuldeep said in a statement.

The actor says he had difficulty in speaking chaste Hindi.

"I need lines to understand them first and then I speak them in my own way. But in the (this) show, I have to mug up the lines," he added.

Tags > Kuldeep Singh, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aye Zindagi, Savdhaan India,

