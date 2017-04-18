Hot Downloads

Playing a psycho is tiring: Mark Parakh

18 Apr 2017

Actors enjoy weaving themselves into various roles but sometimes it takes a lot from them.

TV’s talented Mark Parakh who amazed us with his acts in Khottey Sikkey, Dekha Ek Khwab among more recently enacted the role of a criminal in Savdhaan India.

The taxing character had the actor tire himself out as he realised how evil these minds are.

Shared the actor, “I am shocked at how dangerous these people are to the society. They have no humanity and will not blink an eye to commit a crime. It’s sad that there is not much of a rehabilitation centres to change their attitude.”

The actor will enact the role of a psycho would create a mayhem around his life.

“It was a challenging character and very tiring. As an actor, it’s a blessing to be able to do such roles. Savdhan India is a show which presents some of the best hard hitting stories and I am thankful that I was part of it,” he added.

The episode will air on 22 April.

