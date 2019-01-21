News

Playing a Punjabi bride is a lot of fun: Geetanjali Singh

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Jan 2019 01:29 PM

Actress Geetanjali Singh is playing Dinky Mehra in newly launched show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji. Speaking on her role Geetanjali says,”My character is that of a girl who is a perfect marriage material, sincere and soft spoken one,comes from a conservative Punjabi family. Whatever dialect and Punjabi accent I am trying to speaking is all self taught. The first promo launched had my bidaai sequence where happy was trying to make me and our family happy. my wedding in the show is the high point. My parents (Bobby Parwez and Vijaylaxmi) in the show are loving but conservative and I am someone who creates balance in the family as dinky understands happy the most and she is her biggest support. She is someone who will never gonna straight away answer back anyone but will definitely try and sort out things with her own maturity at the right time. 

I am having a great time portraying it.”

Geetanjali was last seen in a TV show titled Million Dollar Girl. Interestingly Geetanjali’s film Falsafa is released on 11th January. It’s an eventful month for Geetanjali Singh. 

