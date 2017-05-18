Hot Downloads

News

PM condoles Reema Lagoo's death

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 May 2017 12:28 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Hindi-Marathi actress Reema Lagoo, saying she had left a big impact in the film world.

"Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film and TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences," Modi tweeted.

Lagoo passed away early on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital following a cardiac arrest. She was 59.

(Source: IANS)

