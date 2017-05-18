PM condoles Reema Lagoo's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran Hindi-Marathi actress Reema Lagoo, saying she had left a big impact in the film world.



"Reema Lagoo was a versatile actor who left a big impact in the film and TV world. Her demise is saddening. My deepest condolences," Modi tweeted.



Lagoo passed away early on Thursday at a Mumbai hospital following a cardiac arrest. She was 59.

(Source: IANS)