Home > Tv > Tv News
News

On Poila Baishak, I prefer to wear saree: Debaparna Chakraborty

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2018 11:00 AM

Kolkata: Debaparna Chakraborty, who acted in Bengali TV soaps like Bojhena Se BojhenaPunyi Pukur and a web series, Cartoon, and currently seen in Zee Bangla'sBhanumatir Khel, says that she likes to celebrate Poila Baishak with her family.  

For the uninitiated, Poila Baishak is the first day of Bengali Calendar.   

Speaking about Poila Baishak, Debaparna said to TellyChakkar, “It’s a very special occasion for Bengalis. Since my childhood, this day is celebrated in a different way at my home. By touching the feet of elders we begin our New Year. This day is all about spending time with family, wearing new dress, going out, gorging on delicious dishes and adda.”

“Though due to our busy schedules, we don’t go out on this day anymore, we celebrate the day by following the other customs, and the biggest gift of this day is definitely the ‘quality time with family’,” she added.  

So, what will the actress be wearing today, we asked to which she shared, “On this day, I prefer to wear a saree.”  

“This Poila Baishak, I may wear a madhubani printed handloom saree,” added the actress.

Have a great day, Debaparna!   

Subho Nababarsha (Happy New Year), folks and stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite TV actors.   

Tags > Debaparna Chakraborty, Bojhena Se Bojhena, Punyi Pukur, Cartoon, Zee Bangla'sBhanumatir Khel,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa

Celebs demand #JusticeForAsifa
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Mohammad Nazim
Mohammad Nazim

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?

Do you think Salman Khan should be bailed?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days