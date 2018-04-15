On Poila Baishak, I prefer to wear saree: Debaparna Chakraborty

Kolkata: Debaparna Chakraborty, who acted in Bengali TV soaps like Bojhena Se Bojhena, Punyi Pukur and a web series, Cartoon, and currently seen in Zee Bangla'sBhanumatir Khel, says that she likes to celebrate Poila Baishak with her family.

For the uninitiated, Poila Baishak is the first day of Bengali Calendar.

Speaking about Poila Baishak, Debaparna said to TellyChakkar, “It’s a very special occasion for Bengalis. Since my childhood, this day is celebrated in a different way at my home. By touching the feet of elders we begin our New Year. This day is all about spending time with family, wearing new dress, going out, gorging on delicious dishes and adda.”

“Though due to our busy schedules, we don’t go out on this day anymore, we celebrate the day by following the other customs, and the biggest gift of this day is definitely the ‘quality time with family’,” she added.

So, what will the actress be wearing today, we asked to which she shared, “On this day, I prefer to wear a saree.”

“This Poila Baishak, I may wear a madhubani printed handloom saree,” added the actress.

Have a great day, Debaparna!

Subho Nababarsha (Happy New Year), folks and stay hooked to TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite TV actors.