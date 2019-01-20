Pole dancing will always be my first love: Shweta Mahadik

The audience has seen actor Shweta Mahadik as the dutiful daughter-in-law Durga in Zee TV’s show Guddan… Tumse Na Ho Paega but not many know that she is a trained pole dancer as well. What started as a medium of relaxation has now turned into a passion for Shweta. Pole dancing is not the only passion she has but Shweta is also an artist and makes paintings. She has hand painted the walls of her house and has also curated various accessories as well along with decorating her vanity room on set. Recently, the multifaced actor added another feather to her cap and turned choreographer for one of the sequences for the show.

The show recently saw Guddan (played by Kanika Mann) throwing a masquerade party in the Jindal house to track down her sister’s kidnappers. During the party, the actors are seen performing to peppy Bollywood dance numbers and Shweta being a dancer did not want to miss out on this opportunity. Though, her character Durga was not a part of the sequence, she decided to put her talent and love for dancing to use and choreograph the performance instead.

Shweta said, “For me any art is incredible, but dancing is something that completely rejuvenates me. As I could not dance in the performance, my producers and co-stars insisted that my give them some tips and choreograph the entire sequence. The song was ‘Aankh Maare’ from Simmba which is the flavour of the season and we all thoroughly enjoyed dancing to it. Though Bollywood dance is my comfort zone, pole dancing will always remain my first love and I would like to make some time and cultivate the talent further.”

Well, we hope to see Shweta perform onscreen sometime soon in the show!