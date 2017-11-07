Here, we bring an update of the upcoming episodes of Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja.

According to our source, in the coming episodes, Abhishek (Uday Pratap Singh) will lie to Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal) and make her sign in some document. Sensing his motive, Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) will try to stop Bibi from signing the paper.

Will Bibi listen to Ishaan?

Well, instead of listening, she will insult him.

So, without wasting any time, Ishaan will take out his mobile to show the video to Bibi wherein Abhishek had accepted his fault. But before he could show, Abhishek will throw the mobile away and start beating him up.

Next, Abhishek will reveal the truth to Bibi which will leave her shell shocked. He will tell her that it was the sale deed of the property.

And soon the police will arrive and throw Bibi out of the house.

Too much drama in the coming days!

Stay hooked to this space for more updates.