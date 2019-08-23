Pooja and Kabir's revengeful marriage turns into true love in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is up for high-voltage drama.

Kabir ruins Rani's plans to stop his wedding with her bride swap.

He finally gets married to Pooja.

Kabir takes an oath of revenge during each phera and tells Pooja that he will repeat what she had done.

Pooja is shattered to know his intentions.

Pooja and Kabir's suhag raat brings a twist as they drink spiked milk and dance together.

Slowly, Kabir has a change of heart.

The couple will be seen falling in love.

It will be interesting to see how they will take their relationship ahead.