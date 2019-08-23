News

Pooja and Kabir's revengeful marriage turns into true love in Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Aug 2019 04:33 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna is up for high-voltage drama.

Kabir ruins Rani's plans to stop his wedding with her bride swap.

He finally gets married to Pooja.

Kabir takes an oath of revenge during each phera and tells Pooja that he will repeat what she had done.

Pooja is shattered to know his intentions.

Pooja and Kabir's suhag raat brings a twist as they drink spiked milk and dance together.

Slowly, Kabir has a change of heart.

The couple will be seen falling in love.

It will be interesting to see how they will take their relationship ahead. 

Tags > Pooja, Kabir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, Star Plus, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days